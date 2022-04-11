Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

