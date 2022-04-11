Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 572,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

