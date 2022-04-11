Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.03.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

