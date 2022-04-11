ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $185.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003801 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,637,115,260 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

