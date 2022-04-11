Collective Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,781.02 (CO2)

Collective (CO2) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $80,781.02 and $2,513.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collective has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.