Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.87

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 9070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.