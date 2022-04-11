Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

DNAY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter worth about $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codex DNA by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Codex DNA by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

