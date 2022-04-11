Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

