Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

