Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

MMC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.86. 49,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,087. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

