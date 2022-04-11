Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $68.75. 9,301,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

