Clarius Group LLC Purchases 404 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.19. 1,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

