Clarius Group LLC Invests $342,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.07) to GBX 725 ($9.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $496.67.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $34.63. 199,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,833. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

