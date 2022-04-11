Clarius Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ResMed by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $9,918,093. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD traded down $7.17 on Monday, hitting $242.16. 16,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.36. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.09 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

