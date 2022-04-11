Clarius Group LLC Has $307,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 498,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,246,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

