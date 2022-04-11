Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $143.75. 104,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,918. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.