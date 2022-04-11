Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 4.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.71.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

