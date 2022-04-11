Clarius Group LLC Buys 449 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

