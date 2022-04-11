Clarius Group LLC Buys 152 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,099 shares of company stock worth $20,662,389. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 232,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

