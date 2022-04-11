Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.71. 6,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $527.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

