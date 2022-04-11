Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.69. 9,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,144. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.