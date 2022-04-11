Clarius Group LLC Acquires 207 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,502. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.51. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $226.57.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

