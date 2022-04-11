Clarius Group LLC Acquires 198 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.44. 93,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,102. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

