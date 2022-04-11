Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.