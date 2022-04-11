Citigroup Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.