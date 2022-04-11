Citigroup Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.
NYSE SUNL opened at $4.53 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
