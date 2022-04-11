CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

