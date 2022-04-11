Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 180,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,714,693 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

