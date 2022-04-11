Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Stratasys stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

