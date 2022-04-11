Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

