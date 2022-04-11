Cim Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $202.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.
Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
