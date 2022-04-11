Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $116.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $253.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

