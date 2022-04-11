Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,551 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH opened at $81.40 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

