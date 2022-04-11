Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

CI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

