CIBC Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Buy

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$149.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.15.
RY stock traded up C$1.02 on Monday, reaching C$137.68. The company had a trading volume of 847,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$141.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.90. The company has a market cap of C$195.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.