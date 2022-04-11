CIBC Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Buy

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$149.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.15.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded up C$1.02 on Monday, reaching C$137.68. The company had a trading volume of 847,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$141.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.90. The company has a market cap of C$195.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$114.91 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.