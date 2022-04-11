CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to Neutral

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $28.37 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

