China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global decreased their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CYD opened at $11.10 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

