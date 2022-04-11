China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global decreased their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of CYD opened at $11.10 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
