China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CREG opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

