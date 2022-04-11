China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.81.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

