China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.