Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

CMRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

