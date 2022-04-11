Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $564.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.82 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.26 and a 200 day moving average of $634.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.29.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

