Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Certara posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,352 shares of company stock worth $8,430,746 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT remained flat at $$20.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Certara has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

