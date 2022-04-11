Ceres Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,038.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Ceres has a market cap of $469,243.07 and approximately $2,038.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.13 or 0.00201888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres' total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

