Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,939 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.01.

EBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

