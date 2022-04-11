Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of APD stock opened at $251.20 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

