Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $44.27 on Monday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

