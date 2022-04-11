Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $115,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

WST opened at $413.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $291.32 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

