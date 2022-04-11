Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $136,000 Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.