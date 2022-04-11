Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $269.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

