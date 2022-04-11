Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

